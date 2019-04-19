  • KPIX 5On Air

HOLLISTER (CBS SF) — Police in Hollister on Thursday helped California Department of Fish and Wildlife officers and narcotics enforcement bust a household where an illegally kept alligator and ferret were seized along with an indoor marijuana grow, according to authorities.

The police department posted about the bust on the department’s Facebook page late Thursday morning.

“It’s always an adventure!” the post read. “Hollister Police Officers assisted California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Unified Narcotic Enforcement Team with a search warrant for possession of restricted species.”

The search of the premises uncovered a five-foot alligator and a ferret. Officers also found a small indoor marijuana grow, the post said.

Police seized the animals and took them to a properly permitted facility. The marijuana plants were taken as evidence.

The post said the suspect was not at home at the time of the seizure. Police did not say whether the suspect was later taken into custody or cited.

