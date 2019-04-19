SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a possible kidnapping Friday afternoon that happened in the Noe Valley neighborhood near a middle school, according to authorities.
Shortly after 1 p.m., KPIX received confirmation from police that officers were inquiring about a possible kidnapping at the intersection of Noe Street and Clipper Street, the intersection at the southeast corner of James Lick Middle School.
Police received the call about the possible kidnapping after a witness reportedly saw what was described as a “physical altercation” at that intersection next to the school.
Two police cars were seen parked at the school, but police were unable to offer any details as to what was being investigated. The school appeared to be operating without any concerns with children playing in the playground on school grounds.
