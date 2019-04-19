HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — A candlelight vigil will be held Friday night for a high school student who was lost at sea while boogie-boarding with friends at a Half Moon Bay beach.
Naphtali Moimoi was a star athlete on the Hayward High School football team as was slated to play for the University of Wyoming in the fall.
Moimoi was at boogie-boarding at Poplar Beach Thursday when a wave knocked him off his board. His friends told police they saw him facedown in the water and that they were unable to reach him before he disappeared.
A frantic search by rescue crews was eventually declared a recovery effort Thursday evening. The search for Moimoi’s body resumed Friday morning after it was suspended because of darkness and surf conditions Thursday night.
Family members were in Half Moon Bay hoping to bring his body home Friday. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s office was being helped in the search by the Coast Guard and the California Highway Patrol.