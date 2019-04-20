



PACIFICA (AP) — Authorities said the body of a swimmer who went missing off Pacifica last month has been found about nine miles away near a San Francisco beach.

Police in Pacifica said the body recovered near Fort Funston on Friday was identified as Tyler Collins, a 28-year-old man from Merced County.

READ: Search Suspended for Missing Man In Rough Waters Along Pacifica Beach

Police said Collins was staying at a hotel near Rockaway Beach with friends when he and another friend decided to go on an early morning swim on March 26. They were about 50 feet from shore when it became clear that Collins was missing.

Collins reportedly went missing around 3:30 a.m. near the Lighthouse Hotel near Rockaway Beach as the he and two other friends were trying to escape rough waters that felt as if it was pulling them under, U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Jordan Akiyama said.

The area is known for riptides and rough currents. The water temperature and surf in the area can be challenging for those unfamiliar, as well as the experienced.

“As we all know, the water is very cold and hypothermia sets in, said Pacifica Police Capt. Joe Spanheimer. “It’s very difficult conditions for even an experienced swimmer.”

After crews had searched for 15 hours and covered 66 square miles, the Coast Guard suspended its search. Collins’ mother said the family kept looking for him by hiring a private helicopter and boat.