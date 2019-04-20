Filed Under:JaMychal Green, Kevin Durant, NBA Basketball, NBA playoffs

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has rescinded technical fouls called on Golden State’s Kevin Durant and JaMychal Green of the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

The players were called for double technicals early in the third quarter Thursday night at Staples Center as they jawed at each other. The Warriors won 132-105 and lead the series 2-1.

Both players protested the call, and the league rescinded it Friday.

Durant had been ejected from Game 1 with a double technical and he had accumulated three of the seven fouls allotted before the NBA would issue a one-game suspension until the latest tech was withdrawn.

Durant said after the game Thursday that he hoped the foul would be rescinded because he doesn’t want to jeopardize the two-time defending champions going forward.

