SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — After fractures were discovered in some of the steel beams that make up the new Salesforce Transit Center in downtown San Francisco, the Transbay Joint Powers Authority (TJPA) installed a temporary shoring support system to enable crews to conduct repairs.

Now, removal of that system will require the closure, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., of a one-block stretch of Fremont Street between Howard and Mission. Nighttime closures will begin on April 21 and will continue for one month.

The fracture damage was discovered on the ceiling of the third-level bus deck. Continued monitoring and rigorous inspections did not reveal any more damage elsewhere in the new transit complex, but temporary shoring systems were put into place on First Street and Fremont Street.

“Completing repairs at the Fremont Street location is a major milestone, moving us closer to reopening the center to the public,” said Mark Zabaneh, Transbay Joint Powers Authority executive director.

“At the same time, we are fully cooperating with an independent review of the transit center and await their findings before announcing a reopening date.”

While repairs to the beams on the third-level bus deck will be completed by this weekend, the removal of the shoring, the restoration of lighting, fire, and life safety systems, the replacement of ceiling panels, and the reinstallation of Muni overhead lines demand a full month of street closures.

The entirety of the repair project is currently on track for completion by June 1, 2019.

