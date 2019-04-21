BREAKING:'Several' Americans Among Hundreds Killed in Sri Lanka Easter Bombing Attacks
SAN LUIS OBISPO (AP) — Authorities say a woman was killed in a five-vehicle crash at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area on California’s central coast.

The San Luis Obispo Tribune reports the crash happened Friday as a group of off-road vehicles were following each other at speeds up to 60 mph.

The woman was a passenger in the lead vehicle, which tumbled end-over-end after flying off a dune and losing control. She later died at a hospital. The driver and a juvenile in the same vehicle were hospitalized in unknown condition.

Occupants of three other vehicles had minor injuries.

State parks officials are investigating the crash.

