Firefighters gathered at the top of a cliff in San Francisco's Presidio during a cliff rescue, April 22, 2019. (CBS)
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Rescuers saved a man trapped on the side of a cliff just south of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco Monday afternoon.
The San Francisco Fire Department said the rescue effort was happened in the Presidio near a bridge overlook and Battery Godfrey, a former military gun installation and now a coastal landmark.
The fire department said report the man was clinging to the side of the cliff yelling for help, and that a high-angle rope rescue was underway.
The victim appeared to be stable on the cliff during the rescue, the fire department said.
He was being evaluated by medics after being pulled to safety.