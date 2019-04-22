BEREKELEY (CBS SF) — A major medical emergency being reported at the Rockridge BART station in Berkeley, forcing the closure of the station and delaying train service in the Antioch direction, according to the transit system.

The BART alert Twitter account posted about the emergency shortly at about 3 p.m.

Delay developing at ROCK in ANTC dir due to a major medical emergency. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) April 22, 2019

About 15 minutes later, BART officials announced that the station has been closed and trains were not stopping at Rockridge, confirming that there was a person on the tracks.

Officials have not released any details on the person’s condition.

Mutual aid around the closure is available via AC Transit bus #51A and 51B from MacArthur station.

There currently is no word on when the station might reopen or how soon trains will be stopping there.