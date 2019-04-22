VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Police who responded Monday afternoon to the scene of a traffic accident on Illinois Street in Vallejo discovered the driver of that car had been shot multiple times a short time earlier about a mile away, officers said.
Police were called at 2:06 p.m. Monday on a report of a vehicle accident in the 1700 block of Illinois Street. Officers found the driver of the car involved had been shot several times.
Investigators determined the victim had been shot about a mile away, near the intersection of Georgia and 14th streets, by someone in a passing vehicle.
Detectives and crime scene investigators late Monday were working at both scenes collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. The victim is being treated at an area hospital, police said.
Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call police Detective Kevin Rose at (707) 651-7146 or Detective Scott Yates at (707) 648-4533.
