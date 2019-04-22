SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — An Air Force veteran was injured after being hit by a car in front of a San Jose home Sunday by a driver who immediately took off, with the incident partially captured on a home security camera.

The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. Sunday on the 1700 block of Foxworthy Ave. in the city’s Willow Glen neighborhood.

The suspect vehicle was described by witnesses as an older, light-colored, 4-door compact going westbound on Foxworthy when it hit the pedestrian, San Jose police said.

The adult male driver continued westbound on Foxworthy without stopping, police said.

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Antonio Prado, was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries and was released early Monday morning. Prado is a 10-year Air Force veteran who had recently returned home from Montana where he was stationed as an MP.

Prado had just left his relative’s house and was crossing the street to his car when he was hit.

Anyone with information wss urged to contact the San Jose Police Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654. Anonymous tipsters can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867).

Police said anyone providing information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.