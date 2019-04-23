By Hoodline

If you follow local high school softball, chances are you’ve already made your picks for this coming week. If not, here’s a preview of some notable upcoming girls varsity softball games in and around San Francisco, selected using data from high school sports site MaxPreps.

Wallenberg vs. O’Connell

On Tuesday, April 23, the Wallenberg varsity Bulldogs (1-0) have a home conference game against the O’Connell Boilermakers (3-5). The matchup will begin at 3:30 p.m. at 40 Vega St. Wallenberg enjoys a 1-0 conference record, while the visiting O’Connell girls are 3-5 in conference play so far this season.

Urban vs. Pescadero

The Urban Blues (1-5-1) will play a conference game against the Pescadero Vikings (1-8) at home on Tuesday, April 23. The faceoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at 1563 Page St. Urban has a 1-0-1 conference record, while the visiting Pescadero girls are 1-2 in conference play this season.

The Bay School vs. Urban

On Wednesday, April 24, the The Bay School varsity Breakers (2-3) have a home conference game against the Urban Blues (1-5-1). Catch the action at 35 Keyes Ave., starting at 4 p.m. The Bay School has a 1-1 conference record, and the visiting Urban girls are 1-0-1 in conference play this season.

Oakland Military Institute vs. University

The Oakland Military Institute Grizzlies (0-4) are slated to play a conference game against the University Red Devils (10-2) at home on Wednesday, April 24. The game will take place at 3877 Lusk St. in Oakland. Oakland Military Institute has yet to win a conference game this season, whereas University is undefeated in conference play so far this season.

O’Connell vs. Mission

On Thursday, April 25, the O’Connell varsity Boilermakers (3-5) have a home conference game against the Mission Bears (1-1). The first pitch is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at 2355 Folsom St. O’Connell has a 3-5 conference record, and the visiting Mission girls are 1-1 in conference play this season.



Urban vs. The Bay School

On Friday, April 26, the Urban Blues (1-5-1) face the The Bay School Breakers (2-3) in a home conference game. The first pitch is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at 1563 Page St. While Urban has a 1-0-1 conference record, the visiting The Bay School girls are 1-1 in conference play this season.

San Mateo vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory

On Friday, April 26, the San Mateo Bearcats (8-4) face off against the Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory Fightin’ Irish (6-10) in a home nonconference game. It all goes down at 506 N. Delaware St. in San Mateo, starting at 4 p.m.

Pescadero vs. University

The Pescadero Vikings (1-8) are slated to play a conference game against the University Red Devils (10-2) at home on Friday, April 26. Catch the action at 350 Butano Cutoff Road in Pescadero. Pescadero has a 1-2 conference record, and the visiting University girls are 2-0 in conference play so far this season.

Presentation vs. St. Ignatius

On Monday, April 29, the Presentation Panthers (15-4) face the St. Ignatius Wildcats (7-10) in a home conference game. The skirmish will begin at 4 p.m. at 2281 Plummer Ave. in San Jose. Presentation has a 2-1 conference record, and the visiting St. Ignatius girls are 1-2 in conference play so far this season.



The Bay School vs. Lick-Wilmerding

On Monday, April 29, the The Bay School varsity Breakers (2-3) have a home conference game against the Lick-Wilmerding Tigers (1-4-1). The first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. at 35 Keyes Ave. The Bay School has a 1-1 conference record, whereas the Lick-Wilmerding girls have yet to win a conference game this season.