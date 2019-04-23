Filed Under:Burlingame, Car Fire, CHP, Highway 101, traffic

BURLINGAME (CBS SF) — Two lanes of northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Burlingame are blocked Tuesday afternoon because of a car fire, officials with the California Highway Patrol said.

Initially, four lanes were reported as being blocked by the incident just south of Millbrae Avenue. There was no word as to whether anyone was injured in the car fire.

All lanes were reopened by 5:13 p.m.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes such as CA-92, El Camino Real, Poplar Avenue or Peninsula Avenue to Millbrae Avenue, San Bruno Avenue or I-380 back to northbound US-101 to avoid the area.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s