BURLINGAME (CBS SF) — Two lanes of northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Burlingame are blocked Tuesday afternoon because of a car fire, officials with the California Highway Patrol said.
Initially, four lanes were reported as being blocked by the incident just south of Millbrae Avenue. There was no word as to whether anyone was injured in the car fire.
All lanes were reopened by 5:13 p.m.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes such as CA-92, El Camino Real, Poplar Avenue or Peninsula Avenue to Millbrae Avenue, San Bruno Avenue or I-380 back to northbound US-101 to avoid the area.