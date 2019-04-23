  • KPIX 5On Air

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Local and federal law enforcement agents raided an Oakland hills home connected to a major bank robbery investigation Tuesday, discovering an explosive device, authorities said.

Alameda County Sheriff deputies, Oakland police officers and FBI agents armed with warrants and search dogs staged the raid Tuesday morning at a home in the 2400 block of Stockbridge Dr. near the corner with Chelsea.

During their search, law enforcement officers discovered an explosive device and immediately called for the bomb squad.

No other details were immediately available.

