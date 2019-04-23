  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Insight Lander, Mars, Marsquake, NASA, Quake, Seismology

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s InSight lander has picked up a gentle rumble on Mars, believed to be the first marsquake ever detected.

InSight’s quake monitor recorded and measured the faint signal April 6, and scientists announced the finding Tuesday.

While the rumble sounds like soft wind, scientists believe it came from within the red planet.

The French scientist in charge of the experiment, Philippe Lognonne, says it’s exciting to finally have proof that Mars is still seismically active. Mars is not nearly as geologically active as Earth and, like our moon, lacks tectonic plates.

Scientists are still analyzing the data, as well as three other even fainter seismic signals detected.

The French seismometer was placed on the Martian surface in December, a few weeks after the spacecraft landed.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s