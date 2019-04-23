Filed Under:Child Endangerment, Drug Possession, Mercadies Irene Williams, Modoc County, Ramon Alberto Zendejas, Tulelake


ALTURAS, Modoc County (AP) — Authorities in Northern California say the parents of two boys found inside cages bolted to a bedroom wall have been arrested for child endangerment.

Modoc County Sheriff Tex Dowdy said Tuesday deputies arrested 25-year-old Ramon Zendejas and his girlfriend, 25-year-old Mercadies Williams on Friday after deputies found the boys in the cages.

Dowdy says deputies went to the home in Tulelake to execute a search warrant for illegal firearms when they found the boys under 2-year-old inside two cribs that were stacked on top of each other and attached to the wall.

(L-R top row) Ramon Alberto Zendejas and Mercadies Irene Williams of Tulelake are accused of child endangerment authorities said they found two small children were confined in cages. (Modoc County Sheriff)

(L-R top row) Ramon Alberto Zendejas and Mercadies Irene Williams of Tulelake are accused of child endangerment authorities said they found two small children were confined in cages. (Modoc County Sheriff)

He says deputies also found three guns, ammunition and evidence of a butane honey oil lab.

The boys were turned over to social services and Zendejas and Williams were arrested on illegal firearms possession and child endangerment charges.

 

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s