SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — Eight people people were injured Tuesday evening when a driver may have slammed into them intentionally on a Sunnyvale street corner and in a cross walk, authorities said.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said officers responded to a call of a crash around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of El Camino Real and Saratoga Sunnyvale Rd.

Witnesses at the scene immediately took to social media and said that multiple ambulances responded to the intersection. In pictures, an overturned bike can be seen.

Police said a driver sped through the intersection and drove directly into eight people, the youngest of whom was 13 years old.

“Some of the (witness) statements are that the vehicle didn’t try to brake or slow down,” said Jim Choi, Chief of the Sunnyvale DPS. “That the vehicle was speeding and went directly into the crowd.”

Choi said the victims were spread across the intersection.

“Some were in the crosswalk, some were at the corner of El Camino Real and Sunnyvale,” he said. “And there’s no indication that the vehicle tried to avoid them.”

When asked if this may have been a terrorist act, Choi said it was too early to rule it out.

“As of right now, it’s all under investigation so we wouldn’t be able to draw that conclusion, it’s too early,” he said. “We are conducting the that investigation. We don’t know what the motives were.”

Police said the driver was in custody. The conditions of the victims have not been released as of Tuesday evening.