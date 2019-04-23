



LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) — The woman who has accused former Warriors coach Luke Walton of sexual assault told her story publicly for the first time Tuesday afternoon.

Former sports reporter Kelli Tennant appeared at a press conference Tuesday alongside her lawyer in Los Angeles.

She is accusing Sacramento Kings Head Coach Luke Walton of sexually assaulting her back when he was an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors.

Tennant says she went to Walton’s Santa Monica hotel room to give him a book she’d just written and that’s when the alleged assault happened.

ALSO READ: Complaint in Civil Suit Filed By Kelli Tennant Against Luke Walton

“He got on top of me and pinned me down to the bed and held my arms down with all of his weight while he kissed my neck and my face and my chest,” said Tennant. “And as I kept asking him to please stop and to get off, he laughed at me. I thought he was going to rape me.”

Tennant filed a lawsuit against Walton earlier Tuesday in Los Angeles.

She said she considered Walton a friend. He wrote the forward of her book, which was why she allegedly went to his hotel room to give him a copy.

The Warriors released a statement Monday night saying, “We became aware of the alleged incident and story this evening and are in the process of seeking more information.”

When individually asked for comment by reporters on Tuesday, both Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr and star forward Klay Thompson said they had nothing to say.

“I know the team had a comment on it and that’s pretty much all we can say right now,” said Warriors all-star guard Steph Curry. “But in terms of Luke, I’ve known him for a long time and hopefully everything works out.”

Meanwhile Walton’s attorney Mark Baute said, “Luke Walton retained me to defend him against these baseless allegations. The accuser is an opportunist, not a victim, and her claim is not credible.”