Filed Under:East Oakland, East Oakland Shooting, Oakland, Oakland news, OPD, Shooting

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Two people were injured in a shooting in East Oakland on Tuesday evening, police said.

Officers responded at 6:51 p.m. to a shooting in the 8600 block of G Street. The victims were taken to a hospital and police did not release the extent of their injuries as of Wednesday morning.

No arrest or suspect information was immediately available from Oakland police.

