Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Two people were injured in a shooting in East Oakland on Tuesday evening, police said.
Officers responded at 6:51 p.m. to a shooting in the 8600 block of G Street. The victims were taken to a hospital and police did not release the extent of their injuries as of Wednesday morning.
No arrest or suspect information was immediately available from Oakland police.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.