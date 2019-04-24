OAKLAND (CBS SF) — There was a familiar face in the room when the Golden State Warriors gathered for their final film session before Wednesday night’s Game 5 of their NBA playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

For the first time since he suffered a left quadricep tear in Game 2, DeMarcus Cousins was back with his teammates.

“He just rehabbing,” said Golden State head coach Steve Kerr. “He was in our film session (on Tuesday) and he will continue to be rehabbing and be around us as we go.”

The injury has been devastating for the former all-star. It came early in just the second playoff game of his illustrious career and derailed his comeback from an Achilles tendon tear in the same leg that kept him sidelined until mid-season.

When asked about Cousins mood, Kerr said: “Not great as you would expect. But it was good to see him. Obviously, we’ve been gone the last week or so. It was good for everyone to see him and vice versa.”

While it would be a long shot, Kerr said the team will keep evaluating his rehab to see if there is any chance he could return to the court if the Warriors were to advance to the NBA Finals in June.

“We’ll see what happens in a few weeks,” Kerr said. “Once we have a better sense of his healing and his ability to maybe get on the court. Who knows but at this point conservatively I would say it’s highly unlikely.”

‘