ORINDA (CBS SF) — An Oakland resident arrested Tuesday at a hospital while his wife was giving birth has been linked to two bank robberies in Orinda last year, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

Duane Makela, 49, was arrested without incident at Kaiser Permanente in Oakland at about 6:55 a.m. Tuesday, sheriff’s officials said. The arrest came as FBI, Oakland police and Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies were serving a warrant at his home on the 2400 block of Stockbridge Dr. in the Oakland Hills.

A joint investigation with the FBI and sheriff’s office determined Makela to be the primary suspect in the robberies. The sheriff’s office did not specify when the bank robberies occurred.

A search of Makela’s vehicle found a potential explosive device, which sheriff’s officials said was rendered safe.

49-year-old suspected bank robber Duane Makela is in custody. His criminal history reveals he’s served time for bank fraud before, he brought a fake check to a bank in El Cerrito back in ‘95. Story @KPIXtv at 5 pic.twitter.com/IGvXa2b0y7 — Susie Steimle (@SusieKPIX) April 23, 2019

Makela has been living at the Stockbridge Dr. home with his wife and daughter and his parents for the past year. Neighbors said authorities have been called to the home before over disturbances.

In 2009, Makela was charged with a series of auto crimes including a hit-and-run and receiving stolen property. In 1995, Makela was arrested for forgery after trying to pass a fake check at an El Cerrito bank and later served 16 months in prison.

Makela was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on robbery and drug possession charges and is being held on $150,000 bail.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Orinda Police Department at (925) 254-6820. For any tips, call 866-846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message or email: tips@so.cccounty.us.