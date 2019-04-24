VALLEJO (CBS SF) – A Solano County Superior Court jury Tuesday convicted a man of killing a woman and attempting to murder her 6-year-old son in Vallejo in 2014.
Daryl Kent Wakefield, 48, was convicted of the first-degree stabbing murder or Erica Bryan and attempted premeditated first-degree murder of her son in a residence at 2009 Marin St. on July 26, 2014.
Bryan was stabbed 18 times in her head, neck and torso but was able to identify Wakefield as her assailant to Vallejo police before she died, according to the Solano County District Attorney’s Office.
Bryan’s son tried to intervene in the assault, and he suffered life-threatening stab wounds to his face and throat, a fractured jaw, lacerated liver and hematoma to his lung. The boy also named Wakefield as the attacker a few days later and identified him from among several photographs, prosecutors said.
Vallejo police found Wakefield’s fingerprints at the crime scene, and he was in possession of a cigarette package containing the victim’s blood.
Blood found inside Wakefield’s work boots contained Bryan’s DNA, and Wakefield was arrested within eight hours after the stabbings, prosecutors said.
Wakefield also was convicted of felony child abuse and assault likely to cause great bodily injury. He is scheduled for sentencing on June 14.
