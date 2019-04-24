Filed Under:constuction workers, El Dorado County, El Dorado Hills, ICE agent, Patrick Mullany


(CBS SF) — A Northern California man has been arrested for claiming he was an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent and using the ruse to handcuff and rob contruction workers, authorities said.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said Patrick Mullany, 56, of El Dorado Hills was arrested Monday on suspicion of armed robbery, false imprisonment and impersonating an officer.

Patrick Mullany (El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)

A worker at a construction site said Mullany identified himself as an ICE agent when he handcuffed a group of workers and took money from them in order to pay for “court fees” under threat of deportation, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim told investigators that a similar incident happened the week before.

A search of Mullany’s residence and vehicle turned up two replica firearms, two sets of handcuffs, and a large amount of cash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mullany is being held on $100,000 bail at the El Dorado County Jail in Placerville.

 

