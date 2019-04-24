  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Electricity, North Bay News, Novato, Power outage

NOVATO (CBS SF) – A power outage is affecting much of the city of Novato on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The Police Department issued an advisory at 12:39 p.m. about what they described as a “city-wide” outage, which they said is affecting traffic signals.

Drivers should treat inoperable traffic signals as stop signs, police said.

PG&E says its crews are working on locating the source of the outage which has impacted 4525 customers.

