NOVATO (CBS SF) – A power outage is affecting much of the city of Novato on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The Police Department issued an advisory at 12:39 p.m. about what they described as a “city-wide” outage, which they said is affecting traffic signals.
Drivers should treat inoperable traffic signals as stop signs, police said.
PG&E says its crews are working on locating the source of the outage which has impacted 4525 customers.
