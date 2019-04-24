SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The walking path atop the Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco already needs to be replaced, and the cost could top $1 million.
The center itself has been closed for several months after cracks were found in steel support beams last September.
The $2.2 billion four-story Salesforce Transit Center — stretching four city blocks and equipped with access to bus service, a 5.4-acre rooftop public park and space for retail shops, art displays and restaurants — first opened in August. Just weeks later, however, the discovery of the cracked steel beams forced the center’s closure.
A date for the reopening of the transit center and the rooftop park has not been determined.