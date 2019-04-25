SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — NFL draft day arrived and the 49ers and the Raiders revealed their picks.

As expected, the 49ers selected Nick Bosa from Ohio State University, a player known for his sacks as well as for his controversial political views expressed on Twitter.

The 49ers had one pick in the first round and, after going 4-12 last season, one thing was clear: they were in desperate need of a player who can sack quarterbacks and disrupt the backfield.

As for Bosa, though, some fans hope he doesn’t disrupt team chemistry and stir up controversy with his conservative views.

At the 49ers draft party in San Francisco, a loud roar rose above Pier 35 as the pick was announced. Nick Bosa says he can’t wait to join his new team.

“I want to get with my team and kick some butt. I’m so excited to get to work,” Bosa said.

Leading up to the draft, Bosa came under fire for scrubbing his Twitter feed.

In 2016, he posted a tweet calling 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick a clown and Bosa has leaned to the right with his social media likes and follows.

Several of his likes were attached to Instagram posts which used the n-word and homophobic slurs.

Bosa says his agent went through his social media and cleared any questionable activity as he entered the draft process.

After being selected by San Francisco, Bosa is not worried that his political views will affect his relationship with his new teammates.

“I think my teammates will learn what kind of person I am when I get into that locker room. I’ve never had issues with getting along with teammates and being a great teammate,” Bosa said.

Many fans at the 49ers draft party were aware of his questionable social media history but they’re more concerned about how he’s going to perform on the field. One fan said he hopes to keep politics out of sports. Another added Bosa should’ve handled his social media activity better but feels the defensive end will be a good fit for the 49ers.

KPIX reached communications strategist Sam Singer. Singer said, “It’s smart of him to delete some of his tweets. I would advise him to be careful about what he posts in the future.”