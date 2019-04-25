Filed Under:Oakland, Oakland news, police officer stabbed, Stabbing Attack

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A police officer in Oakland was in stable condition after being stabbed Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Oakland police said the officer had just finished a shift around 5:30 p.m. and was walking to his car at 6th and Jefferson Streets, a couple of blocks from Oakland police headquarters, when a suspect approached and stabbed the officer.

A suspect was arrested at the scene. The officer was hospitalized and was listed in stable condition.

The circumstances which led up to the stabbing attack were not immediately known.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s