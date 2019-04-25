Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A police officer in Oakland was in stable condition after being stabbed Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
Oakland police said the officer had just finished a shift around 5:30 p.m. and was walking to his car at 6th and Jefferson Streets, a couple of blocks from Oakland police headquarters, when a suspect approached and stabbed the officer.
A suspect was arrested at the scene. The officer was hospitalized and was listed in stable condition.
The circumstances which led up to the stabbing attack were not immediately known.