SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An overturned cement truck was blocking lanes of traffic at a major highway interchange in San Francisco Thursday afternoon with the crash also raining cement mix onto streets below the highway.
The crash happened on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco on the portion known as the Central Freeway just past the eastbound Interstate 80 junction at around 3:30 p.m.
Debris was reported across the elevated highway lanes and on streets below in the area of 10th and Bryant Streets. A number of cars at the location appeared to be covered by cement mix.
The truck driver was reportedly being treated for cuts. No other information was immediately available.
Traffic is being diverted off to 9th Street. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes. Authorities had no estimated time of re-opening the closed lanes of the freeway.