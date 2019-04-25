



SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A Cloverdale High School teacher who allegedly allowed and refereed a “fight club” for male students in his classroom in early March will appear in court Thursday morning to find out if the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office will file charges against him.

Federico Vargas, 41, of Santa Rosa, will appear at the Sonoma County Hall of Justice at 8:30 a.m., prosecutors said.

He was arrested on March 9 and booked in the Sonoma County Jail on 13 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and five counts of endangering children, Cloverdale police said. Vargas posted bail and was released.

School officials notified police on March 7 of an alleged “fight club” for students at the school, Sgt. Chris Parker said.

There were multiple fights and student injuries, and one injury required medical treatment, Parker said. One of the fights was recorded on a student’s cell phone, Parker said.

Cloverdale Union School District Superintendent Jeremy Decker said Vargas’ class size was 12 or 13 male and female students. There are 400 to 450 students at Cloverdale High School, Decker said.

Vargas, a special education teacher, was placed on leave, Decker said. Vargas has been with the school district eight years.

Decker said school officials learned about the fights through an employee and rumors from students. According to Decker, the fights occurred during a few class periods on March 4 and 5.

