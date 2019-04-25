SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A San Jose man is catching heat for dangling a Colin Kaepernick doll from his pickup truck by his neck with a chain.
The truck belongs to a man who calls himself “Raider Rob.” On Thursday, he said the uproar is all a big misunderstanding.
He says there’s nothing racially motivated about his stunt and claims it’s just about the rivalry between the Niners and the Raiders.
But some don’t buy his explanation and point to the fact that Kaepernick hasn’t played for the 49ers since 2016.
Critics also say the image of the kaepernick doll is evocative of the lynchings of African Americans after slavery was abolished.
“There is racism out there. I understand that, and I get that,” he said. “To tell you the truth, I was thinking about retiring him and I was going to put Tom Brady on there. But would I be labeled a terrorist if I put a Patriot down there now? Possibly.”
“Raider Robb” says after all the attention he’s received, he is considering hanging a new doll from his truck. Possibly one of current 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.