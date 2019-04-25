OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A 52-year-old man was shot and another man was pistol-whipped during a robbery at an illegal gambling parlor in Oakland’s Eastlake district on Tuesday night, police said.

The robbery and shooting was reported at the gambling club in the 1100 block of International Boulevard at 11:24 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.

The man who was shot is being treated for a gunshot wound and the man who was pistol-whipped suffered redness to his forehead.

The two suspects in the case stole cash but police did not disclose the amount. The suspects remain at large.

Xin Hoang, 32, of Union City, was fatally shot outside the same illegal gambling club at about 2:20 a.m. last Aug. 26.

On Monday, at the end of a two-day preliminary hearing, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Thomas Rogers ordered Chambers to stand trial on a murder charge for Hoang’s death.

Rogers also ordered Chambers to stand trial on an attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting a second man who survived his injuries and assault with a semi-automatic firearm for allegedly shooting a woman who also survived her injuries.

In a strange twist, prosecutors also list Chambers as being a victim in the shooting, as they charged Anthony Le, 26, of Alameda, of assault with a semi-automatic firearm for allegedly shooting Chambers.

Le, who is a co-defendant in the case and sat near Chambers at the defense table during the preliminary hearing, also is charged with three additional counts of assault for allegedly shooting at three unidentified victims who weren’t injured.

Rogers ordered Le to stand trial on all of those charges.

Le was a friend of Hoang, according to his lawyer Manisha Daryani.

During the hearing for Chambers and Le, a witness testified that some of the people who are involved with the gambling club in the 1100 block of International Boulevard also are involved in another illegal gaming parlor nearby at East 12th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Patrons at the illegal gambling establishment became “alarmed” after Chambers entered the club with a friend and saw that he had a gun, Oakland police Officer Kris McClain wrote in a probable cause statement.

People at the club confronted Chambers and asked him to leave but once he was outside “he turned and started shooting,” leaving Huynh dead and the other two victims wounded, McClain wrote.

McClain wrote, “Le started shooting in return” and continued shooting even after Chambers fled the scene.

Oakland city officials and police didn’t immediately respond to a request for a comment on whether the city has tried to shut down the two illegal gambling clubs in the Eastlake district.

