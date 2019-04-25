SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – An unarmed man was able to carjack a vehicle as it was stopped at a red light Wednesday near San Francisco’s Dolores Park, according to police.
Officers responded to the theft around 3:30 p.m. near Dolores and 18th streets.
Once there, officers learned a 54-year-old woman stopped her vehicle at a red light at the intersection and for some reason exited her vehicle.
At that point, a 36-year-old man hopped in the driver’s seat and drove off, leaving the driver stranded, police said.
The victim was able to call police. Officers were ultimately able to find the suspect and arrest him, according to police.
Police have not released the name of the man arrested.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.