



SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — The organizers of a now-defunct homeless tent city in San Jose are asking people to donate cars, but not just for people to drive. They want the cars for people to live in.

“Being in a car is better than just sleeping in the dirt,” said Peter Miron-Conch, one of the organizers of the cooperative tent encampment, Hope Village. “It’s a sad commentary on Silicon Valley, the county and the City of San Jose.”

Miron-Conch said the city and county allowed their agreement with Hope Village to run out at the end of March.

Some 20 residents received vouchers to stay in a Motel 6 for 28 days. But those vouchers ended last night. About 10 former residents could not find any shelter and the donated cars would be for them.

“We have no place to go. I have no family. I lost my job,” said former Hope Village resident Kym McCall who was moving back into a tent near the Guadalupe River.

Fortunately, Kim now has a car, which was donated by a friend.

“A car is everything. We’re able to go to the store and not have to lug it home, and it’s safe because you can lock your doors,” McCall said.

Miron-Conch is looking for cars or small vans to be donated that are safe, and in good running order. He says it’s being looked on as the new stepping stone to get out of a homeless situation.

“A vehicle gives you the ability to move around and go to jobs or job interviews. Second, it gives you a safe place to store your property,” he said.

Anyone wishing to donate can get in touch with the Casa de Clara, Catholic Workers organization.