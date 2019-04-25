Filed Under:Assault, Punched, San Francisco, San Francisco News, Teenager

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A 15-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon when someone came up from behind him and punched him several times at a bus stop in San Francisco, police said.

The assault was reported at 1:21 p.m. in the 4700 block of Mission Street near the Excelsior neighborhood.

The suspect approached the teen from behind and punched him, knocking him to the ground, then continued punching him several more times, according to police.

The suspect then fled and remains at large. The victim was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

