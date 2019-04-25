WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — An alleged East Bay drug dealer was in possession of several pounds of powdered drugs and more than $1.1 million in cash when they searched his Pittsburg apartment in January, according to the Walnut Creek Police Department.
Investigators have not yet revealed the 45-year-old man’s name, or why they waited three months to announce the arrest, but he was allegedly in possession of a half-pound of cocaine, a half-pound of MDMA, 4.5 pounds of ketamine and $1.135 million, which was seized as the proceeds of drug sales.
The suspect was also in possession of the equipment necessary to manufacture additional narcotics, police said.
He was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale as well as manufacturing narcotics.
