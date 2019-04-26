FREMONT (CBS SF) — A suspect who died in a Fremont officer-involved shooting had allegedly made good on a threat he made to Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies weeks before to “shoot the first cop he saw.”

Investigators said 30-year-old Fremont resident Michael Allen Felch walked toward an officer’s car from the east side of Civic Center Dr. at about 10:50 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, pointed a handgun at him and opened fire, striking the officer’s vehicle at least once.

The officer made a U-turn, stopped his car, grabbed his rifle, shot and hit the suspect. Other officers then also fired as a wounded Felch reached for his gun, pointed it at them and fired two shots.

“If you watch the (officer body cam) videos, at first the officers spotted the gun on the ground close to within his reach,” said Fremont Police Chief Kimberly Peterson. “They were specifically warning him not to reach for the weapon. And instead he did, he reached for it, he lifted it up, he pointed it — it appears in the video — that he actually was able to fire it two times before the officers were able to disable him.”

Peterson said an all points warning had been issued on Feb. 1st by the Alameda County Sheriff Department after a Felch uttered threats toward police officers during an interaction with deputies.

“He was simply looking to kill a cop or he was looking to kill himself, I’m not really sure,” Peterson said. “There is information from the investigation that shows he’s been wanting to actually kill a police officer for some time.”

“We can’t know exactly what was in his mind,” she added. “His mother did say he was troubled. That possibly he had some mental health issues. Of course, our officers could not have known that as they were responding.”

Peterson said Felch had a Smith and Wesson pistol with him, but the weapon was not registered in his name.

On the various officer body cams released by Fremont police Friday, Felch is seen wounded on the ground and then reaching for the pistol and firing at police before he dies in a volley of return gunfire.

“I’m not sure whether it (the gun) had a serial number or not,” Peterson said. “We are specifically trying to find out where that gun came from.”

Felch had a criminal record with charges that including battery of a police officer in 2018 and assault with a deadly weapon in 2004.