PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – Palo Alto police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven store at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.
The suspect walked into the store at 708 Colorado Ave. while an employee in his 20s was mopping the floor, revealed a semi-automatic handgun from under his clothing and demanded money from the cash register. He then ran away with the money, heading east on Colorado, according to police.
The employee described the suspect to police, saying he was in his 20s, 5 feet 7 inches tall and had a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, red shoes, purple gloves and a red bandana covering his face. Police were able to obtain only a low-quality image from surveillance cameras.
Police are trying to determine if the suspect is connected to robberies in areas near the Midtown 7-Eleven. Anyone with information is asked to call police dispatch at (650) 329-2413 or email an anonymous tip to paloalto@tipnow.org.
