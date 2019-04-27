SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A 49-year-old former San Francisco man was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for possession of child pornography, having pleaded guilty in November to possessing approximately 20 videos and 300 still images depicting children, the United States Attorney’s office said.
Roland Aujero also used messenger services to engage in online chats with kids as young as 8 years old, according to U.S. Attorney David L. Anderson.
Aujero was indicted in June by a federal grand jury on one count of possession of child pornography. He has been in custody since his November plea. He also faces five years of supervised release after finishing his prison term.
He had worked as a substitute teacher in San Francisco, South San Francisco, Mill Valley, San Rafael and San Diego, Anderson said.
© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.