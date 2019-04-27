



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man wanted in connection with two fatal shootings in the Bay area was taken into custody in Nevada Friday evening.

Stefon Jefferson, 43, was arrested in connection with a shooting Friday morning in Oakland and another Friday afternoon in San Francisco’s Bayview District.

Jefferson was taken into custody Friday evening by members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department in Nevada, according to the San Francisco police department.

No other details about the arrest were immediately available Friday night.

Oakland police said Jefferson was wanted in connection with a shooting in the 4100 block of Market Street in Oakland.

Officers responded to the scene at 10:14 a.m. and located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man died at the scene. Neighbors identified him as Marcus Jackson, a Berkeley street sweeper who had just finished his graveyard shift.

“He was coming home from work, a graveyard shift and the suspect was sitting out there in front of the house, waiting for him. He shot him,” said neighbor Betsy Peters.

At 1:27 p.m., officers with the San Francisco police department responded to the 1100 block of Donner Avenue in San Francisco on a report of a shooting and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital and later died.

Investigators determined Jefferson was a suspect in that homicide as well.

