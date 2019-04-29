SAN JOSE (KPIX) – San Jose may be about to crack down on sideshows, and it won’t be just the drivers getting busted.

Soon, people attending sideshows as spectators could be arrested or cited under a proposed new ordinance being discussed on Tuesday, at San Jose City Hall.

“I really don’t see how it would be fair to arrest people just watching,” said auto mechanic Greg Jones. “But I get it. It deters the actions right?”

San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia argued for the change in a memo to the City Council.

Chief Garcia calls sideshows dangerous to participants, spectators and the public. He says they can lead to other crimes such as street violence and looting.

The crackdown comes on the heels of a tragedy that occurred during a sideshow on Halloween night in 2018, in which a car struck an innocent bystander.

“People watching are actually being killed as part of these demonstrations,” said Councilmember Johnny Khamis.

Khamis says he supports the measure and hopes it will cut down on sideshow activity during the summer months.

“It’s very hard to predict where these things are going to happen. And when

they do happen, the cars speed away and we end up with the spectators,” he said.

San Jose’s crackdown is modeled after similar ordinances in Los Angeles and San Diego.