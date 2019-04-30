CALISTOGA (CBS SF) — The city of Calistoga on Monday took issue with PG&E over noise and diesel fuel smells from the utility’s generators during transmission line work.
In a community advisory on Nixle late Monday night, the city said PG&E installed 14 large generators to power Calistoga and parts of St. Helena and Sonoma County 24 hours a day until Saturday.
The city claims there was a lack of coordination and communication by PG&E.
“We are urging PG&E to immediately work on noise mitigation and to address the diesel smells. We have been assured that PG&E is working on trying to mitigate this situation,” the city said.
“How this situation occurred is unacceptable but please know that the city of Calistoga is trying to resolve this situation with PG&E while making sure power to the city is not disrupted. We ask you for your patience as the city tries to resolve this situation with PG&E,” the statement said.
Calls to Calistoga’s Department of Public Works were not immediately returned Tuesday morning. PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said she will respond to the city’s advisory when she has more information.
