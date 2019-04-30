by Sharon Chin and Jennifer Mistrot

PALO ALTO (KPIX 5) — National labor statistics show the unemployment rate for disabled adults in more than double what it is for people without disabilities. A Palo Alto woman has cooked up a way to bridge the gap.

She started with a cafe in her son’s school several years ago to teach developmentally-disabled children like him cooking skills. Years later, the program has grown, and many are learning to do more than they ever imagined.

Todd Cerf loves serving people, as a shift manager at Ada’s Cafe in Palo Alto.

“I get to help people grow into the best employees they can be while I am also growing to be the best manager I can be,” Cerf said.

Cerf worked at Ada’s Cafe since Kathleen Foley-Hughes opened it in its current spot at the city’s Mitchell Park five years ago. The nonprofit hires adults with disabilities, from autism and Down Syndrome to blindness.

“It’s a friendly, safe place to make mistakes, learn and keep growing,” said Foley-Hughes.

In 11 years, Foley-Hughes has trained and employed about 100 developmentally-challenged adults. They work at Ada’s Cafe locations in Palo Alto and San Francisco, and in the nonprofit’s catering business.

Workers start at $15.65 an hour and learn everything from baking to banking to coffee-making to customer service.

Jeremy Teter gains a paycheck and more. What has that done for him? “To really believe in yourself,” Teter responded.

And employees say Foley-Hughes has also created a work environment where they feel like they belong. That’s part of the reason why Anna Rubinfein moved from New York to the Bay Area to work at Ada’s Cafe.

“I love how kind, genuine and respectful all my coworkers are,” Rubenfein said.

Charlene Liao says Foley-Hughes’ gift is bringing out the best in people, like her daughter, Connie.

“Kathleen’s such a wonderful person. She values people and sees abilities when other people don’t see that,” said Liao.

Foley-Hughes says the training, baking and cooking at done at a rented kitchen in Mountain View. She would like to eventually like Ada’s Cafe to purchase its own commercial kitchen. That would require millions of dollars in donations.