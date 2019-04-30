SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A California Highway Patrol pursuit of motorcyclist ended in a fatal crash on the Bay Bridge early Tuesday, shut down three westbound lanes and triggered a massive commute backup heading into San Francisco.
The pursuit ensued at about 7:35 a.m. after a motorcycle officer tried to stop the motorcyclist for a bus lane violation in the westbound lanes in the area of the toll plaza, CHP Officer Bert Diaz said.
The motorcyclist, a man whose name has not yet been released, fled west but then crashed just east of Fremont Street on the San Francisco side of the bridge.
He has since succumbed to his injuries, Diaz said.
The crash initially shut down the three left lanes of the highway, but the No. 3 lane has since reopened, Diaz said as of 8:30 a.m. There was no estimate for when the other lanes will reopen as the CHP investigates the crash.
No other injuries were reported in the pursuit and crash.
BART said it was adding trains.