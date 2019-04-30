OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – Opening statements are scheduled to begin in the Ghost Ship trial more than two years after the Oakland warehouse burned with dozens of people trapped inside.
Derick Almena and Max Harris face 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter. If they are found guilty, they could spend decades in prison.
Both Almena and Harris have been in jail for nearly two years. 36 people were killed on December 2, 2016 when the converted warehouse that illegally housed artists went up in flames. The building was never zoned for residential tenants.
Almena has been called the warehouse’s master tenant, with Harris described as his second in command.
Harris’ loyal supporters have been outside the courtroom nearly every day there’s been a court proceeding.
The jury consists of nine women and three men who were chosen from a pool of 480 people. They were sworn in on Monday.
The trial is expected to last several months.