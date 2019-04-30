Comments
VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Authorities are reporting that all westbound lanes of I-80 at the Carquinez Bridge have reopened Tuesday afternoon following a brief closure due to police activity, according to CHP.
At about 3:11 p.m., the California Highway Patrol issued a severe traffic alert, saying that unspecified police department activity on westbound I-80 at the Crockett side of the Carquinez Bridge had blocked all lanes in that direction.
Shortly after 3:30 p.m., authorities posted that all lanes had reopened. There were no details released yet regarding the nature of the police activity.
Motorists are advised to expect residual delays in the area.