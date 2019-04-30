SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects connected to a fatal shooting from December 2018.

The incident occurred on December 5, 2018 at about 1:00 a.m., according to police. Officers arrived to calls of a person down on East Virginia St. at South 3rd St. in San Jose, when they located a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim, 49-year-old Mark Edward Jones, was pronounced dead at the scene. Further investigation revealed that the suspects and the victim got into a brief altercation before the subsequent shooting. Police said the motive and circumstances behind the shooting are still under investigation.

Police released surveillance footage showing the two suspects walking down a street on Tuesday.

The first suspect is described as a white or Hispanic adult male with a medium to heavy build. His age and height are unknown, but he was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, a light colored jacket, dark pants and dark sneakers with white soles.

The second suspect is described as a white or Hispanic adult male with a medium build. His age and height are unknown and he was also seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, as well as a dark colored jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant John Cary or Detective Elizabeth Ramirez of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.

Anyone who provide information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.