CALISTOGA (CBS SF) — A 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck the North Bay on Wednesday evening, about three miles southwest of Calistoga, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was reported at around 10:17 p.m. Some social media users in Santa Rosa said they could feel the quake rock.

The quake had a depth of about 4.1 km, or 2.5 miles and the epicenter was near the Diamond Mountain.

Below is a picture of the area surrounding the earthquake from USGS’s interactive map.

The city of Calistoga said that there were no reports of disruption to city services late Wednesday evening.

