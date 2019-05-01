OAKLAND (CBS SF) — BART was experiencing major delays Wednesday afternoon during the evening commute because of separate incidents on the system, authorities said.
The agency reported a major delay at Powell St. Station in San Francisco because of an equipment problem on a train. Delays were reported in the eastbound direction.
The delays created a crush of passengers at other downtown San Francisco stations. One passenger at Embarcadero station tweeted an image showing a line of people waiting to get onto the platform, and said other passengers weren’t being allowed through the gates.
Earlier trains were delayed up to 20 minutes at the MacArthur station in Oakland Wednesday afternoon because of a person walking on the trackway near the station, officials said.
As of 5:27 p.m., the delay was in the Antioch and Richmond directions.