OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police converged on an area in East Oakland next to a community park Wednesday after reports of a shooting, finding a man shot dead, authorities said.
Oakland police dispatch received a call around 3:30 p.m. about a shooting on the 1900 block of 17th Ave. in the city’s San Antonio district east of Lake Merritt, next to San Antonio Park.
Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Members of the Oakland Fire Department and Paramedics Plus responded but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim was not identified and no information about a suspect or motive was immediately available.