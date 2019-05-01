OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors emotional leader Draymond Green got a bit of a reprieve Wednesday when the NBA league office announced it had rescinded a technical foul he picked up in Game Two of Rockets playoff series.

The action means Green now has three technicals in the playoffs, four away from an automatic one-game suspension. Warriors fans remember all too well the 2016 NBA Finals when he was suspended after picking up his seventh playoff technical and sat out a game.

Golden State, holding a 3-to-1 game advantage at the time, went on to lose three straight games to Cleveland and the NBA crown.

The NBA is rescinding the technical fouls given to Draymond Green and Nene last night. Green is back to 3 technicals for the playoffs. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) May 1, 2019

Green and Rockets center Nene briefly exchanged words during Game Two, at which point a double technical foul was assessed. Both players were upset with the call. After reviewing the play, the league rescinded the foul for both players.

However, Green and Kenneth Faried got into a dust-up while boxing out on a free throw in Tuesday’s Game Three. Green was angry and was given a technical.

Before the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talked about the constant complaining to the referees about calls in Games One And Two.

“There’s a lot at stake and Draymond’s already got three technicals,” the Warriors coach said. “I think Kevin has a couple. So we got to find a way to compete and walk that line without crossing the line. And being too demonstrative and too emotional on the sidelines and on the court.”